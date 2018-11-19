Communications Exec to Discuss Work at Public Relations Association Event

Lynnette Werning Image: Courtesy Laura Coyle

Lynnette Werning, the president of Blue Water Communications, will speak at the next luncheon of the Central West Coast chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association, which runs 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Dattoli Cancer Center, 2803 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Werning will discuss her work for Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and how her communications plan played a role in promoting the gardens' exhibition Warhol: Flowers in the Factory. Registration is $25-$35.