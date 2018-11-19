Networking
Business Group Honors Top Members and Volunteers
The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance last week honored the nine winners of its annual Sandies Members’ Choice Awards. The awards were created to recognize Business Alliance volunteers who strive toward high levels of personal and professional accomplishment, devote time and energy to the community and serve as leaders. The winners were:
- Volunteer of the Year Award: Erik Hanson; Norton, Hammersley, Lopez & Skokos P.A.
- Above & Beyond Award: Toni Perren, Observer Media Group
- Rising Star Award: Laura Lynch, Edward Jones
- Ray of Sunshine Award: Kelly Erdmann, Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Networking King Award: Bruce Loeppke, Willis Smith Construction
- Networking Queen Award: Shawna Hicks-Cranston, PostNet of Lakewood Ranch
- Bull By the Horns Award: Monaca Onstad, Lakewood Ranch Communities
- Young Professional of the Year Award: Britney Guertin, Grapevine Communications
- Best Rancher Award: Jaime Marco, Evolve Business Consulting