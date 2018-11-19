164 Million Americans Expected to Go Shopping Over Thanksgiving Weekend

An estimated 164 million Americans are planning to go shopping between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, according to new survey results published Friday by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. According to the survey, 21 percent of people plan to shop on Thanksgiving Day, 71 percent plan to shop on Black Friday, 41 percent plan to shop on Small Business Saturday, 20 percent plan to shop on Sunday and 46 plan to shop on Cyber Monday.