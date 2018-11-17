Seven Fabulous Outfits for Thanksgiving Dinner

When I think of Thanksgiving attire, I think of cozy dresses, fall florals, perfect plaids, suede fabrics, neutral tones and maybe even jewel tones—if I'm already channeling a little bit of Christmas spirit.

And whether your celebrations are formal occasions or laid back, football-with-the-family kind of days, I've styled a few outfits I'm absolutely loving for Thanksgiving day.

I've also rounded up a few cozy essentials, because if you're like me, your No. 1 objective after the Thanksgiving feast is to change into something cozy. I like to bundle up on the couch wrapped in my favorite Barefoot Dreams blanket with a second (or third!) slice of Yoder's pie while I watch Elf and shop all Black Friday sales that start Thanksgiving night.

So take a look at the outfits I styled (most of the looks are "food baby" friendly, which I deem necessary when I'm choosing what I'm wearing for Thanksgiving!), as well as some lounging essentials to get you through those post-dinner couch snuggles and late-night shopping.

Outfit 1

Hinge wide-leg pants, $36 at Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond twist detail top, $49 at Nordstrom

Sam Edelman "Yaro" ankle-strap sandal, $119 at Nordstrom

Kendra Scott rose gold ear climbers in blush crystal, $90 at Kendra Scott

Outfit 2

"Jenner" buttoned-cuff oversized sweater, $62 at Goodnight Macaroon

The Principle mid-rise vegan leather skinny pants, $98 at Shopbop

Kristin Cavallari "Lash" split-shaft bootie, $159 at Nordstrom

Outfit 3

"Blessed" T-shirt, $13 at Target

Double-breasted blazer, $120 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Levi's 501 skinny jeans, $128 at Free People

Royale d'Orsay leather slip-on block heel booties, $198 at Free People

Outfit 4

KUT from the Kloth leopard print mid-rise ankle skinny jeans, $89, at Dillard's

n:PHILANTHROPY "River" mock neck top, $108 at Nordstrom

Modern peacoat, $148 at LOFT

Leather belt with GG Buckle, $450 at Gucci

Manolo Blahnik BB patent 115mm pump, $625 at Neiman Marcus

Outfit 5

"Cady" slouchy knitted v-neck sweater, $56 at Goodnight Macaroon

Velveteen A-line mini skirt, button-front edition, $88 at Madewell

Vince Camuto "Creesta" bootie in desert sand, $139 at Revolve Clothing

Outfit 6

Madewell skyscraper merino wool sweater dress, $118 at Nordstrom

Baublebar "Scarlette" bow drop earrings, $38 at Bloomingdale's

Steve Madden "Brinkley" over-the-knee stretch boot, $100 at Nordstrom

Splurge: Stuart Weitzman "Lowland" over-the-knee boot, $798 at Nordstrom

Outfit 7

Pleated Marigold Maxi Dress, $563 at Anthropologie

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Ornella embellished lamé flats, $985 at Saks Fifth Avenue

David Yurman Albion ring with champagne citrine and diamonds with 18k gold, $1,200 at David Yurman

The Post Dinner Cozy Outfit

Z Supply Luxe Star joggers, $50 at Z Supply

Eyelash knit hoodie, $55 at Nordstrom

UGG "Wrin" slipper, $100 at Dillard's

Barefoot Dreams cozy chic throw blanket, $147 at Nordstrom