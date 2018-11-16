Seven Must-Haves Finds for the Holiday Season

Humans crave connection, especially at holiday time, from nostalgic story sharing with a warm cuppa to making new, forever memories at supper time. We’ve selected a few items and ideas to enhance the moments you’re soon to cherish.

Cheese Head

Local artist Tim Jaeger has created a covetable new series of cows, goats and sheep on hand-carved wooden cheese trays and bowls, like this delightful one ($200), all exclusive to Artisan Cheese Company. It’s the perfect entertaining accompaniment and sure to be a conversation starter. Artisan Cheese Company, 550 Central Ave., Sarasota, (941) 951-7860

Home Brew

Coffee is a daily go-to for many. Enter the Jura S8 ($2,999) a high-tech, home brewing machine for purists. Quieter and quicker grind time together with the innovative pulse extraction process achieves the exceptional quality of a professional barista. Fifteen presets will deliver favorite coffee and tea beverages with the push of a button for both you

and your guests. Sur La Table, 22 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota, (941) 365-0380

Lotion Notions

Overnight guests will feel welcome with an unexpected something in their room. The Renewal for Your Journey gift set ($21) by Aveda seems fitting, with three variations of their coveted Hand Relief with pure plant-derived aromas: Shampure, Rosemary Mint & Candrima. Plus, it’s already wrapped in sustainably sourced handmade paper from Nepal. Nuovo Salon Group, 4952 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 684-9000

Clear to See

There’s something old-school about displaying your most excellent bourbon in a sexy decanter. Not only does it up the ante, it’s a chic way of setting the tone for the evening. This Woodbury decanter by Simon Pearce ($185) is hand-blown, with contemporary angles that showcase the brilliant clarity of the contents along with the skill of the glassblower. Pecky, 100 Central Ave., #1026, Sarasota, (941) 957-0300

Platter Me

Any host worth his or her salt has a plethora of platters on hand, especially with the on-trend dining experience of edible table runners. This festive example by DEMDACO ($47.95) will add to your creative and inspired tablescapes all season. The White Egret, 10006 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria Island, (941) 778-3782

Board Game

Want the family to hang out with you during dinner prep? Then build an eye-catching charcuterie board laden with delectables to keep them close. Start with a board like this organic beauty ($125) with a modern spin. It’s crafted of reclaimed wood, distinguished by two strips of contrasting timber and finished with a high gloss. Blu Home, 1830 S. Osprey Ave., #101, Sarasota, (941) 364-2900

Cool Wheels

This fully loaded rolling cooler ($325) from Tommy Bahama is the ultimate station for al fresco festivities. Powder-coated stainless steel and Thermaform insulation keep your drinks ice cold throughout the day and night, and a removable base lets you tote the cooler from deck to dockside. Tommy Bahama, 371 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, (941) 388-2446