  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Shop Talk

Seven Must-Haves Finds for the Holiday Season

Embrace the hygge movement.

By Heather Dunhill 11/16/2018 at 11:00am Published in the November 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Humans crave connection, especially at holiday time, from nostalgic story sharing with a warm cuppa to making new, forever memories at supper time. We’ve selected a few items and ideas to enhance the moments you’re soon to cherish.

Image: Tim Jaeger

Cheese Head

Local artist Tim Jaeger has created a covetable new series of cows, goats and sheep on hand-carved wooden cheese trays and bowls, like this delightful one ($200), all exclusive to Artisan Cheese Company. It’s the perfect entertaining accompaniment and sure to be a conversation starter. Artisan Cheese Company, 550 Central Ave., Sarasota, (941) 951-7860

Image: Courtesy Photo

Home Brew

Coffee is a daily go-to for many. Enter the Jura S8 ($2,999) a high-tech, home brewing machine for purists. Quieter and quicker grind time together with the innovative pulse extraction process achieves the exceptional quality of a professional barista. Fifteen presets will deliver favorite coffee and tea beverages with the push of a button for both you
and your guests. Sur La Table, 22 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota, (941) 365-0380

Image: Courtesy Photo

Lotion Notions

Overnight guests will feel welcome with an unexpected something in their room. The Renewal for Your Journey gift set ($21) by Aveda seems fitting, with three variations of their coveted Hand Relief with pure plant-derived aromas: Shampure, Rosemary Mint & Candrima. Plus, it’s already wrapped in sustainably sourced handmade paper from Nepal. Nuovo Salon Group, 4952 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 684-9000

Image: Courtesy Photo

 

Clear to See

There’s something old-school about displaying your most excellent bourbon in a sexy decanter. Not only does it up the ante, it’s a chic way of setting the tone for the evening. This Woodbury decanter by Simon Pearce ($185) is hand-blown, with contemporary angles that showcase the brilliant clarity of the contents along with the skill of the glassblower. Pecky, 100 Central Ave., #1026, Sarasota, (941) 957-0300

Image: Courtesy Photo

Platter Me

Any host worth his or her salt has a plethora of platters on hand, especially with the on-trend dining experience of edible table runners. This festive example by DEMDACO ($47.95) will add to your creative and inspired tablescapes all season.  The White Egret, 10006 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria Island, (941) 778-3782

Image: Courtesy Photo

Board Game

Want the family to hang out with you during dinner prep? Then build an eye-catching charcuterie board laden with delectables to keep them close. Start with a board like this organic beauty ($125) with a modern spin. It’s crafted of reclaimed wood, distinguished by two strips of contrasting timber and finished with a high gloss. Blu Home, 1830 S. Osprey Ave., #101, Sarasota, (941) 364-2900

Image: Courtesy Photo

 

Cool Wheels

This fully loaded rolling cooler ($325) from Tommy Bahama is the ultimate station for al fresco festivities. Powder-coated stainless steel and Thermaform insulation keep your drinks ice cold throughout the day and night, and a removable base lets you tote the cooler from deck to dockside. Tommy Bahama, 371 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, (941) 388-2446

Filed under
shopping
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

An Ethiopian Cooking Class, a Champagne Dinner and More Local Dining Events

11/14/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Food

10 Bucks Or Less: Maple Street Biscuit Company

11/12/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hospitality

Golf Club Names New Executive Chef

11/08/2018 By Staff

Extra stuffing

This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

11/07/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Big Brothers and Sisters 50th Anniversary Luncheon

11:31am Photography by Lori Sax

Found in Translation

Meet Jay Rubin, the Translator Who Helped Introduce Haruki Murakami to America

11/15/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 15-21

11/15/2018 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Planned Parenthood Always in Style Luncheon

11/14/2018 Photography by Robert Castro

Limelight

Sarasota MOD Weekend Dinner Under the Umbrella

11/14/2018 Photography by Robert Castro

Limelight

Venice Symphony Gala

11/14/2018 Photography by Robert Castro

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Seven Must-Haves Finds for the Holiday Season

11:00am By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Goodwill Manasota Opens New Bargain Barn Location

10:15am By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Business of Fashion

Talking Fashion With Mega-Influencer—and Part-Time Sarasotan—Blair Eadie

11/08/2018 By Megan McDonald

Retail

New Store Specializing in Lavender Products Opens

11/08/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Jaguar Dealership Begins Offering Electric Car

11/05/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Neighborhood Watch

A Look at the Casey Key Real Estate Market

11:38am By Ilene Denton

Shop Talk

Seven Must-Haves Finds for the Holiday Season

11:00am By Heather Dunhill

Construction

New Cortez Development to Be 'Carbon-Free'

10:09am By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Ultimate Waterfront Cottage

9:41am By Robert Plunket

Construction

Builder Celebrates 'Topping Out' for New Downtown Condo Building

11/14/2018 By Staff

New hires

Real Estate Firm Adds Three New Associates

11/14/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Big Brothers and Sisters 50th Anniversary Luncheon

11:31am Photography by Lori Sax

Events

January Economic Forecast Breakfast to Feature Well-Known Economist

10:20am By Staff

Tourism

Despite Red Tide, Tourist Tax Collections Up in Most Recent Fiscal Year

9:59am By Staff

Law

Two New Attorneys Sworn in at Sarasota Firm

11/15/2018 By Staff

Construction

New Library Set to Open in Mid-December

11/15/2018 By Staff

Technology

Free Marketing Workshop Covers Live Chats and Chatbots

11/15/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Mental Health Nonprofit Names New Executive Director, Development Director

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Hospitals Earn 'A,' 'B' and 'C' Grades for Patient Safety

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Health care

Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

11/02/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Hands Out Lifetime Achievement, Physician of the Year Awards

11/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Nursing Homes Named to Magazine's List of the Nation's Best

10/31/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe