New Cortez Development to Be 'Carbon-Free'

A Hunters Point home with the Sonnen technology Image: Courtesy prnewswire.com

The Los Angeles company Sonnen is partnering with Sarasota's Pearl Homes to build a network of homes in Cortez that will each be equipped with rooftop solar panels, a Sonnen energy storage system, a smart thermostat and an electric vehicle charger. The network will be part of the planned Hunters Point development and will include 148 homes expected to achieve LEED Platinum certification. The project will also include 720 apartments and is intended to be the first net-zero rental community of its size.