January Economic Forecast Breakfast to Feature Well-Known Economist

Hank Fishkind Image: Courtesy Sharon Hillstrom

The Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation's next Economic Forecast Breakfast will feature economist Hank Fishkind, who will offer insight into local, regional and national economic trends from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, at Manatee Technical College, 6305 State Road 70 E., Bradenton. Fishkind is a principal at Fishkind & Associates, an economic and financial consulting firm with offices in Orlando and Port St. Lucie with experience in economic and fiscal impact analysis, policy studies, forecasting and finance throughout Florida. Tickets are $70-$75. Register online.