Events
January Economic Forecast Breakfast to Feature Well-Known Economist
Hank Fishkind will speak at the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation's next Economic Forecast Breakfast.
The Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation's next Economic Forecast Breakfast will feature economist Hank Fishkind, who will offer insight into local, regional and national economic trends from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, at Manatee Technical College, 6305 State Road 70 E., Bradenton. Fishkind is a principal at Fishkind & Associates, an economic and financial consulting firm with offices in Orlando and Port St. Lucie with experience in economic and fiscal impact analysis, policy studies, forecasting and finance throughout Florida. Tickets are $70-$75. Register online.