Goodwill Manasota Opens New Bargain Barn Location

Inside the new Goodwill Manasota Bargain Barn Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Goodwill Manasota recently relocated its 15th Street Bargain Barn to its Whitfield Logistics Center, 2150 Whitfield Industrial Way, Sarasota. Shoppers there can purchase clothing and shoes by the pound and furniture at rock-bottom prices. Merchandise comes in from retail stores several times a day—and items are only for sale at the Bargain Barn for at most 24 hours—so inventory is continuously replenished. Other changes include the addition of more floor space, 18 tables on the sales floor, a defined furniture area and floor scales that allow customers to more easily weigh their goods.