Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 15-21

The Music Man opens Asolo Rep’s season, Venice Blues Fest and more.

By Ilene Denton 11/15/2018 at 9:50am

Noah Racey, Britney Coleman and Charlie Shoemaker in The Music Man.

Image: John Revisky

Asolo Rep opens its season with The Music Man

Nov. 17-Dec. 29 (Previews begin Nov. 13)

There’s trouble in River City when Broadway’s Noah Racey stars as fast-talking Professor Harold Hill in Asolo Rep’s 60th anniversary season opener, Meredith Willson’s classic Tony Award-winning musical, The Music Man

Ricki Bertoni in Jerome Robbins’ The Concert.

Image: Frank Atura

Sarasota Ballet presents Masters of Dance

Nov. 16-17 

The ballet troupe salutes the centennial of choreographer Jerome Robbins with the company premiere of The Concert, along with works by Sir Frederick Ashton and Christopher Wheeldon in three performances at the Sarasota Opera House—all set to live music courtesy of the Sarasota Orchestra and Royal Ballet Principal guest conductor Barry Wordsworth.

Venice Blues Fest

Nov. 17

Venice gets the blues at this sixth annual music festival at the beachfront Maxine Barritt Park, with Little Jake & the Soul Searchers and five more acts. 

Mannheim Steamroller

Image: Matt Christine Photography

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Nov. 17

The new-age musical ensemble’s bigger-than-life holiday shows at the Van Wezel are so popular that the performing arts hall added a 2 p.m. matinee. 

From "A New Moon Rises" at the South Florida Museum.

Image: Courtesy South Florida Museum

“A New Moon Rises” at the South Florida Museum

Thru Jan. 13

The South Florida Museum's newest photography exhibit—dramatic landscapes captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera between 2009 and 2015—celebrates the upcoming 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 8—the first manned mission to orbit the moon. The exhibit comes to us courtesy of the National Air and Space Museum, Arizona State University and the Smithsonian Institution. 

Miss GEICO racing at the 2017 Englewood Water Fest.

Image: Courtesy Englewood Water Fest

Englewood Beach Waterfest 

Nov. 16-18

If fast boats are your thing, Miss GEICO powerboat racing team returns to the Englewood Beach Waterfest for its Offshore Powerboat Association world championship races this weekend. Get all the details about the boat parade, block party and more here.

