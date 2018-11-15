New Library Set to Open in Mid-December

A rendering of the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

The Sarasota County library system is beginning to transfer the collection, computers and equipment to the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library next week. The library, which will be located at 300 Nokomis Ave., Venice, is scheduled to open in mid-December. The collection and equipment are currently being held at the Hamilton Building, 260 N. Nokomis Ave., Venice. That temporary space will close on Monday, Nov. 19, reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 27, and then close permanently on Saturday, Dec. 8.