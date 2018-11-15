Free Marketing Workshop Covers Live Chats and Chatbots

The Sarasota marketing company Nextiny is offering a free workshop to help businesses and organizations get started with live chat and chatbots from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29. The guest speaker will be Brian Bagdasarian, who leads the development of "conversational growth strategy" for HubSpot, working to educate the marketing world with best practices and insights into the world of chatbots and conversational marketing. The workshop takes place at Sarasota City Center, 1819 Main St., Suite 604, Sarasota. A free lunch and coffee are included; register online.