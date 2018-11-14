An Ethopian Cooking Class, a Champagne Dinner and More Local Dining Events

Learn how to make Ethiopian food at Selby Library. Image: Shutterstock

Thursday, Nov. 15

Head to Selby Library in downtown Sarasota for a lesson in Ethiopian cooking. On the menu: atakilt wat (Ethiopian cabbage, potato and carrots), misir wat (spiced red lentils) and azifa (green lentil salad). The hosts say that shiro wat (chickpea stew) may be included, too, if there's enough time. Tickets are $25; for more information, click here.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Join Michael's On East and vintner Alice Tétienne for a Krug Champagne wine dinner in Michael's private dining room at 7 p.m. Wines include Krug grande cuvée 163ème èdition (magnum), Krug grande cuvée 166ème èdition, Krug rosé 21ème èdition, Krug 2004, and Krug clos du mesnil 2004. $260.00 per ticket (includes tax and gratuity). Limited seating is available; click here for tickets.

Saturday, Nov. 17

It's hard to pass up a good craft beer. It's no surprise then that JDub's Brewing has a loyal fanbase of beer-drinkers in Sarasota. This weekend, local craft beer like Poolside Kosch and UpTopIPA joins forces with food trucks featuring Korean barbecue, handmade donuts and so much more. With live music performances and life-size connect-four, it's a guaranteed good time for those with even the most eclectic taste buds.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Shop, enjoy the gorgeous weather that's forecast for Saturday, and snack on treats from local food trucks at Rosemary Indie Market's first Saturday market of the season. The fun takes place at Canned Ham Vintage in the Rosemary District.

Sunday, Nov. 18

Head to the Mall at UTC on November 18 from 9 - 11 a.m. and enjoy free breakfast treats, a VIP entry into Santa's Flight Academy for photos with Santa, sing-a-longs and stories with Mrs. Clause, and holiday crafts for the kids! RSVPs are required (in person) to attend this event.