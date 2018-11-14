  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

An Ethopian Cooking Class, a Champagne Dinner and More Local Dining Events

Including the opening of the Rosemary Indie Market and JDub's food truck rally.

By Giulia Heyward 11/14/2018 at 10:20am

Learn how to make Ethiopian food at Selby Library.

Image: Shutterstock

Ethopian Cooking Class

Thursday, Nov. 15

Head to Selby Library in downtown Sarasota for a lesson in Ethiopian cooking. On the menu: atakilt wat (Ethiopian cabbage, potato and carrots), misir wat (spiced red lentils) and azifa (green lentil salad). The hosts say that shiro wat (chickpea stew) may be included, too, if there's enough time. Tickets are $25; for more information, click here

Krug Champagne Wine Dinner

Thursday, Nov. 16

Join Michael's On East and vintner Alice Tétienne for a Krug Champagne wine dinner in Michael's private dining room at 7 p.m. Wines include Krug grande cuvée 163ème èdition (magnum), Krug grande cuvée 166ème èdition, Krug rosé 21ème èdition, Krug 2004, and Krug clos du mesnil 2004. $260.00 per ticket (includes tax and gratuity). Limited seating is available; click here for tickets.

JDub's Brewing Food Truck Rally

Saturday, Nov. 17

It's hard to pass up a good craft beer. It's no surprise then that JDub's Brewing has a loyal fanbase of beer-drinkers in Sarasota. This weekend, local craft beer like Poolside Kosch and UpTopIPA joins forces with food trucks featuring Korean barbecue, handmade donuts and so much more. With  live music performances and life-size connect-four, it's a guaranteed good time for those with even the most eclectic taste buds. 

Rosemary Indie Market

Saturday, Nov.  17

Shop, enjoy the gorgeous weather that's forecast for Saturday, and snack on treats from local food trucks at Rosemary Indie Market's first Saturday market of the season. The fun takes place at Canned Ham Vintage in the Rosemary District.

A Very Merry Breakfast

Sunday, Nov. 18

Head to the Mall at UTC on November 18 from 9 - 11 a.m. and enjoy free breakfast treats, a VIP entry into Santa's Flight Academy for photos with Santa, sing-a-longs and stories with Mrs. Clause, and holiday crafts for the kids! RSVPs are required (in person) to attend this event. 

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

An Ethopian Cooking Class, a Champagne Dinner and More Local Dining Events

10:20am By Giulia Heyward

Food

10 Bucks Or Less: Maple Street Biscuit Company

11/12/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hospitality

Golf Club Names New Executive Chef

11/08/2018 By Staff

Extra stuffing

This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

11/07/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Planned Parenthood Always in Style Luncheon

11:55am Photography by Robert Castro

Limelight

Sarasota MOD Weekend Dinner Under the Umbrella

11:37am Photography by Robert Castro

Limelight

Venice Symphony Gala

11:14am Photography by Robert Castro

Sand Sensations

Meet the Winners of the 2018 Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Competition

11/12/2018 By Megan McDonald

Limelight

Hermitage Artist Retreat Artful Lobster

11/12/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Wine, Women and Shoes Luncheon 2018

11/12/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Business of Fashion

Talking Fashion With Mega-Influencer—and Part-Time Sarasotan—Blair Eadie

11/08/2018 By Megan McDonald

Retail

New Store Specializing in Lavender Products Opens

11/08/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Jaguar Dealership Begins Offering Electric Car

11/05/2018 By Staff

Beauty Haul

Five Must-Have Beauty Products That Will Get You Ready for Season

11/02/2018 By Heather Saba

Shop to It

First Look: Ella Moss Launches at Dillard's at The Mall at University Town Center

10/30/2018

Home & Real Estate

Construction

Builder Celebrates 'Topping Out' for New Downtown Condo Building

10:11am By Staff

New hires

Real Estate Firm Adds Three New Associates

10:01am By Staff

Deals

Bradenton Shopping Center Sold for Almost $7.4 Million

9:51am By Staff

Architecture News

Cocoon House Video Premieres

11/12/2018 By Ilene Denton

Deals

Bradenton Office Building Sold for Almost $2.6 Million

11/09/2018 By Staff

Design

Interior Design Company Wins Award for Living Room Project

11/07/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Planned Parenthood Always in Style Luncheon

11:55am Photography by Robert Castro

Limelight

Sarasota MOD Weekend Dinner Under the Umbrella

11:37am Photography by Robert Castro

Limelight

Venice Symphony Gala

11:14am Photography by Robert Castro

Politics

Florida ACLU Names New Executive Director

11/13/2018 By Staff

Science

Mote Hires Leader for New Red Tide Institute

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sensations

Meet the Winners of the 2018 Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Competition

11/12/2018 By Megan McDonald

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Mental Health Nonprofit Names New Executive Director, Development Director

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Hospitals Earn 'A,' 'B' and 'C' Grades for Patient Safety

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Health care

Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

11/02/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Hands Out Lifetime Achievement, Physician of the Year Awards

11/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Nursing Homes Named to Magazine's List of the Nation's Best

10/31/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe