Builder Celebrates 'Topping Out' for New Downtown Condo Building

A rendering of The Mark Image: Courtesy Hali Jordan

The developer Kolter Urban is holding a topping out celebration for The Mark in downtown Sarasota from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14. A topping out event is a ritual that signifies a construction project has reached its highest point. The Mark, located on the corner of Pineapple Avenue and State Street, is a 12-level luxury condominium tower with 157 residences and a ground-level promenade featuring 35,000 square feet of retail space and a walking corridor to Main Street. Residents will begin moving in next fall.