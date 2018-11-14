Construction
Builder Celebrates 'Topping Out' for New Downtown Condo Building
When complete, The Mark, located on the corner of Pineapple Avenue and State Street, will include 157 residences.
The developer Kolter Urban is holding a topping out celebration for The Mark in downtown Sarasota from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14. A topping out event is a ritual that signifies a construction project has reached its highest point. The Mark, located on the corner of Pineapple Avenue and State Street, is a 12-level luxury condominium tower with 157 residences and a ground-level promenade featuring 35,000 square feet of retail space and a walking corridor to Main Street. Residents will begin moving in next fall.