Bradenton Shopping Center Sold for Almost $7.4 Million

Sarasota attorney Evan Berlin and his revocable trust recently purchased The Fountains from a New Jersey-based company.

By Staff 11/14/2018 at 9:51am

The Fountains

Image: Courtesy Kasey Brennan

Sarasota attorney Evan Berlin and his revocable trust recently purchased The Fountains shopping center in Bradenton for almost $7.4 million. The 72,795-square-foot property is located at 4808-4848 14th St. W., Bradenton, and is home to a Crunch Fitness, a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Good Liquid Brewing, All Greek and more. The property was purchased by the New Jersey-based company RH Holdings Bradenton, LLC, in 2013 for $2.1 million. Nick DeVito II, a partner at Ian Black Real Estate, represented the buyer. Steve Horn, also a partner at Ian Black Real Estate, represented the seller.

