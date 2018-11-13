Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

The airline Allegiant announced Tuesday that it will begin offering new nonstop routes between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and nine American cities. Flights to Asheville, North Carolina, and Baltimore, Maryland, will begin in February. Flights to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Syracuse, New York; Cleveland, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Richmond, Virginia; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Nashville, Tennessee will begin in April. Allegiant earlier this year added flights between Sarasota and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.