Free Workshop Covers Downtown Construction Safety

The Downtown Sarasota Condo Association is hosting a free workshop covering construction safety amid downtown's building boom from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, at The Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota. More than 50 projects are in the works in downtown Sarasota, and the city is on track to add 1,458 apartment units, 1,889 condo units and 1,627 hotel rooms in the coming years. The workshop will feature Essex House property manager Cindy Lang, city building official Larry Murphy, city chief engineer Alex DavisShaw, Gilbane Building Company senior project executive Michael Beaumier and attorney Albert Sanchez. Downtown Sarasota Condo Association zoning code committee chair Mel Sykes will moderate. Register online.