Your Top 9 Things to Do: Nov. 1-7

A scene from FST's production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Image: Matthew Holler

Nov. 7-Dec. 30

Killer laughs are promised when Florida Studio Theatre presents the madcap Tony Award-winning Best Musical about a low-born Englishman who discovers he’s in line to inherit a title—and will do anything to make it happen. Broadway actor Jimmy Nicholas (Book of Mormon) plays Monty Navarro and all eight of his doomed relatives.

Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 6

The Van Wezel presents a night of memorable music-making with a Texas twang. Read our interview with Lyle Lovett here.

"Hairy" by Grace Chon Image: Grace Chon

Nov. 2-Jan. 31

The largest juried outdoor public photo exhibition in North America comes to Nathan Benderson Park with compelling photographs illustrating the people, places and things that make up our world.

Nov. 2-11

Be among the first to see 32 new feature films and documentaries at this annual movie-thon, presented by the Sarasota Film Society at its Burns Court and Lakewood Ranch Cinemas. Plan your festival here.

The cast of Arcadia. Image: Courtesy FSU/Asolo Conservatory

Thru Nov. 18

FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training opens its season with Tom Stoppard’s elegant play about a young genius and her private tutor who set into motion an epic game of lost-and-found, caught between two centuries.

Anu Tali Image: Kabir Cardenas INarts.nyc

Nov. 2-4

Tchaikovsky’s beloved Violin Concerto and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5 are the legends that highlight the Sarasota Orchestra’s opening Masterworks concerts of the season. Anu Tali conducts, with guest soloist Russian virtuoso Sergei Dogadin, top prize winner at the 2011 Tchaikovsky competition.

The Capitol Steps Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 7

Talk about timing: the political comedy troupe (is that an oxymoron?) returns to the Van Wezel right after the midterm election with its satirical slant on the headlines of the day.

Nov. 3

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast invites everybody to its beautiful Bay Preserve in Osprey for this fun, free day of nature-themed activities.

The Little Sweep Image: Courtesy Sarasota Opera

Nov. 3-4

A cast of 90 talented singers age 8 to 18 perform Benjamin Britten’s lovely operatic tale about a beleaguered young chimney sweep who’s saved by a group of kind children. Don’t be misled by “Youth Opera”; this is a lavish full-scale production, and all lighting, costumes, sets, scenery, props, wigs and makeup are provided by the professional staff of Sarasota Opera.