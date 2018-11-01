Window and Door Maker's Sales Up 57 Percent in Quarter Three

Sales at the North Venice window and door manufacturer PGT Innovations totaled $199 million in the third quarter of this year, a 57 percent increase over last year's third-quarter figure, according to an investor update issued by the company on Thursday. That brings the company's net sales for 2018 to $509 million, a 35 percent increase over the year-to-date figure from 2017. PGT president and chief executive officer Jeff Jackson credited the sales increase to growth in the company's repair and remodel sector, as well as the acquisition of the Phoenix company Western Window Systems.