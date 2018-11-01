Interior Design Firm Recognized for Work on Wealth Management, Tech Spaces

Space as Art Interior Design's ImageNet Consulting project Image: Courtesy Amarin Cannon

Sarasota's Space as Art Interior Design recently won three design excellence awards for its work on the interiors of the Venice financial firm Pinkerton, Harkins & Mehserle Private Wealth and the Tampa business and tech firm ImageNet Consulting. The awards were given by the Florida West Coast and Florida South chapters of the American Society of Interior Designers. The company's work on the Pinkerton space incorporated Southern classical architecture, natural woodwork accents, organic textures and a neutral palette, while its ImageNet project involved creating a maritime-inspired design and an adaptable space.