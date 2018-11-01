Hospital Hands Out Lifetime Achievement, Physician of the Year Awards

Domenick Cover, M.D. (left) and Reuben Holland, M.D. Image: Courtesy Kim Savage

Sarasota Memorial Hospital recently honored nephrologist Domenick Cover, M.D., with its Lifetime Achievement Award and named emergency medicine specialist Reuben Holland, M.D., its Physician of the Year. Both were selected by a committee of physician leaders and recognized at Sarasota Memorial’s annual medical staff meeting. Cover is a scholar, patient advocate and nephrologist who has worked behind the scenes for three decades on local programs and protocols that have improved patient care. Holland, meanwhile, has chaired some of the hospital’s busiest and most challenging medical committees, while also serving as medical director of the hospital's emergency and urgent care centers since 2011.