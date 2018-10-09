Tech Company a Finalist for 'Most Innovative Culture' Award

The Sarasota online content company Revcontent was recently named a finalist for the "Most Innovative Culture" award for technology providers by Digiday, which covers the media, marketing and technology sectors. Revcontent is one of five finalists for the award, which recognizes “employers whose culture best fosters unique, original and successful thinking demonstrated by tangible results.” Revcontent offers a number of perks such as company parties, dogs in the office and flexible schedules.