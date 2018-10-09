Here's How Attorney Deborah Blue Maintains Her Classic Beauty

Deborah Blue with her husband George Adley Image: Barbara Banks

Native Floridian Deborah Blue is more than just a pretty face that many know—and some fear!—as one of Sarasota's preeminent family law attorneys. She's been a powerhouse from way back when, deciding to get her J.D. from Stetson University while her daughter, Katherine Scott, was only 18 months old. After graduation, Blue became an assistant state attorney in the 12th Judicial Circuit until she joined Dickinson & Gibbons, P.A., where she's been handling complex cases since 1991 (she became a firm shareholder in 1996). She's also been honored on the Florida Super Lawyers list, designated for the Martindale-Hubbell Bar Register of Preeminent Women Lawyers and rated AV preeminent. Additionally, she was board certified by the Florida Bar in criminal trial law from 1993 to 2008, in civil trial law from 2000 to 2010, and in marital and family law since 2011. She's also a board member of Legal Aid of Manasota, and the founding member and former president of Sarasota Collaborative Family Law Professionals.

On the lighter side, Deborah is equally well-known for her innate sense of fashion—her modern-vintage style is legendary. And she's remained a classic beauty ever since I arrived in Sarasota nearly 22 years ago. So it seemed fitting to ask this gorgeous woman how she takes care of her body and mind.

Describe your morning makeup routine…

My routine literally takes 5 minutes. I use Rodan + Fields Redefine Eye Cloths with Peptide Treatment for a quick facial refresher. Then, I apply Revision Skincare Intellishade tinted moisturizer as my version of foundation—it's very light, moisturizing and never oxidizes. Bonus: It's 45 SPF. I may also apply Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Face Highlighter and/or a quick dusting of Chanel Vitalumiere Acqua, depending on whether I'm going for a dewy or matte look.

Afterward, it's a quick swipe of Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Eyeliner in Espresso on the eyes along with a pop of bright lip color. More often than not, I apply Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Colour in Portofino Red or Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Lipstick in Fuschia Flash and I always forgo mascara. Throughout the day, I apply Colorescience Sunforgettable brush-on sunscreen SPF 50 to make sure my skin is protected, especially while driving in the car.

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

My mother taught me that the best weapons against aging and time are proper care of your teeth and skin, and to start while you are you young. She would point examples of when someone had not taken care, and that made me understand what could happen if I was not diligent. As a result, I have always been very faithful to my skin and dental care routines.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

I spend quality time with my husband, daughter, and son-in-law at every opportunity, especially the holidays. My husband and I also have a close circle of lifelong friends with whom we enjoy boating, golfing and relaxing. Socializing with family and friends, and laughing, is rejuvenating on so many levels. I also regularly exercise at Pure Barre and love how it has helped me to realign, trim and firm my body—I feel stronger and younger. These are ways that I alleviate the everyday stresses of my profession, and life in general.

Any treatment that you outsource?

I am a big fan of dermaplaning and have been receiving treatments monthly for 20 years with Sandra Day at Neo Derm and Donna Messenger. As "une femme d'un certain age," nothing is more unpleasant than seeing a woman's facial hair, like peach fuzz, when she's backlit by the sun. Not only does dermaplaning take care of the latter, but it also removes dead skin cells and facial hair, leaving a smooth glowing appearance.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

I remove my eye makeup with a Rodan + Fields eye cloth, followed by cleansing with Rodan + Fields Redefine Daily Cleansing Mask. Then, I use a tretinoin cream called Refissa, which is prescribed by my dermatologist Dr. Mark Burnett. When using the tretinoin, I don't moisturize; when I'm not using it, then I moisturize with Rodan +Fields Redefine Renewing Serum/Overnight Restorative Cream at night. I have been using Rodan + Fields Redefine regimen for 10 years, and it really works for me.

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

My signature scent is by Guerlain's L'Heure Bleue, which I have been wearing since I was 16. I have also been wearing Dior's Eau Sauvage men's fragrance since the '70s; however, I prefer the original Eau Sauvage over the more recently released version called Sauvage. The Guerlain fragrance is a floral with the renowned Guerlinade accord, and is somewhat heavier and more feminine, while the Dior fragrance is green and citrus and more of a clean classic cologne.

What is the biggest beauty blunder we make?

Wearing foundation that does not match one's natural skin tone - it leaves a visible line, like a chin mask. And for older women, the biggest blunder is failing to exfoliate dead skin cells or remove facial hair.

More women should…

More women should consider going without makeup on weekends—enjoy the freedom of being totally au naturel. We don’t need makeup to be beautiful!