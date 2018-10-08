Media
Public Relations Association Holds Media Roundtable Oct. 17
The Florida Public Relations Association event will include several representatives from local media outlets, including Sarasota Magazine.
The Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association is holding a roundtable event with representatives from local media outlets, including Sarasota Magazine, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, 2635 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. The event is intended to give attendees a chance to network with media representatives and get an insider's look at today's media industry. Sarasota Magazine digital editor Megan McDonald is among those participating. Other participants include reporters and editors from ABC 7, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the Business Observer and more. Tickets are $45-$55, which includes breakfast and a media directory.