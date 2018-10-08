  1. Health & Fitness
  2. Health News & Events

Health care

Coalition Aims to Make Sarasota a 'Dementia Caring' Community

Participating companies will receive a decal recognizing that they are 'dementia caring.'

By Staff 10/8/2018 at 2:10pm

The new "dementia caring" decal for participating businesses

Image: Courtesy Florida Department of Elder Affairs

A coalition of health care providers and nonprofits is working to educate local businesses about how to provide a welcoming, respectful environment for those living with dementia and their caregivers and family membersThe partners include Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the Southwest Area Agency on Aging, the Alzheimer’s Association, Friendship Centers, Poet’s Walk, All Stat Home Health, Roskamp Institute, Lutheran Services, Tidewell Hospice, JFCS of the Suncoast and the University of South Florida. They are holding a community kick-off event for the new initiative at the Friendship Centers, 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota, at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Participating companies will receive a decal recognizing that they are "dementia caring" that shows they have been trained on inclusive and interactive techniques that are sensitive to those living with dementia.

Filed under
Biz Daily, health care, dementia
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

🌮🌮🌮

National Taco Day, "Dine to the Nines" and More Local Dining Events

10/02/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Market Season

It's October, and You Know What That Means—Our Fall Farmers Markets Are Back

10/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Chemistry Lesson

A Love Letter to Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

10/01/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Reaches for a Dream with Raisin

10/08/2018 By Kay Kipling

Take a Look

Works by Sarasota Artist Syd Solomon On View in St. Petersburg

10/05/2018 By Kay Kipling

Animal Instincts

Model, Agent, and Producer Eugenia Melian On Her New Novel Wildchilds

10/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Limelight

Set The Bar

10/05/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Preview

Pops Orchestra Season Tunes Up in November

10/05/2018 By Kay Kipling

Top Tickets

What Do Bob Dylan and Liberace Have in Common?

10/04/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Animal Instincts

Model, Agent, and Producer Eugenia Melian On Her New Novel Wildchilds

10/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Data

Retail Group Anticipates Rise in Holiday Spending This Year

10/04/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Women's Clothing Store Opening on Main Street

10/02/2018 By Staff

Trend Report

Seven Must-Haves For Your Dream Kitchen

09/28/2018

Deals

Original Owner Buys Back Spa

09/24/2018 By Staff

IN THE GLOW

Marketing Maven Megan Greenberg Shares Her Beauty Routine

09/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Key West-Style Cottage in Laurel Park

10/05/2018 By Robert Plunket

On the Homefront

Clubhouse Improvements in The Lake Club, Preferred Builders Announced at The Founders Club and More

10/04/2018 By Staff

Construction

Builders Break Ground on New Lakewood Ranch Town Center

10/04/2018 By Staff

Deals

New Hotel Planned for 12.5-Acre Palmetto Parcel

10/04/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Joins Englewood Office

10/03/2018 By Staff

Flower Power

New to Florida Gardening? Author and Gardener Chase Landre Can Help

10/02/2018 By David Hackett

News & City Life

Law

Bar Association Names New President

10/08/2018 By Staff

Media

Public Relations Association Holds Media Roundtable Oct. 17

10/08/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Human Services Center Hires, Promotes

10/05/2018 By Staff

Data

Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.7 Percent

10/05/2018 By Staff

Philanthropy

Community Foundation Names New Community Investment Leader

10/05/2018 By Staff

Politics

Forum for State Legislature Candidates Set for Oct. 18

10/05/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Health care

Coalition Aims to Make Sarasota a 'Dementia Caring' Community

10/08/2018 By Staff

Health care

Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules

10/02/2018 By Staff

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Health care

Mobile Medical Clinic Offering Free Care in Bradenton Oct. 13 and 14

10/01/2018 By Staff

Fitness

YMCA Opens New CrossFit Center

09/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Recognizes Foot and Ankle Surgeon

09/26/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe