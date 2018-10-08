Coalition Aims to Make Sarasota a 'Dementia Caring' Community

The new "dementia caring" decal for participating businesses Image: Courtesy Florida Department of Elder Affairs

A coalition of health care providers and nonprofits is working to educate local businesses about how to provide a welcoming, respectful environment for those living with dementia and their caregivers and family members. The partners include Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the Southwest Area Agency on Aging, the Alzheimer’s Association, Friendship Centers, Poet’s Walk, All Stat Home Health, Roskamp Institute, Lutheran Services, Tidewell Hospice, JFCS of the Suncoast and the University of South Florida. They are holding a community kick-off event for the new initiative at the Friendship Centers, 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota, at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Participating companies will receive a decal recognizing that they are "dementia caring" that shows they have been trained on inclusive and interactive techniques that are sensitive to those living with dementia.