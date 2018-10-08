Bar Association Names New President

Nancy Cason Image: Courtesy M.C. Coolidge

Sarasota real estate attorney Nancy Cason, a partner at Syprett, Meshad, Resnick, Lieb, Dumbaugh, Jones, Krotec & Westheimer, P.A., was recently named president of the Sarasota County Bar Association. The Association has over 900 members. Since joining the organization in 2002, Cason has been active in leadership; she has served as board member, treasurer, secretary and president of the group's Young Lawyers Division, and as board member, secretary and president-elect of the overall organization. She was presented with the association's C.L. McCaig Award for extraordinary service and in 2009 was recognized with the "President's Award" for her presidency of the Young Lawyers Division.