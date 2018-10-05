  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Music

Preview

Pops Orchestra Season Tunes Up in November

Expect music from the likes of John Denver, George Gershwin, Frankie Valli and more.

By Kay Kipling 10/5/2018 at 9:47am

John Denver tribute artist Tom Becker

Image: Courtesy The Pops

The Pops Orchestra has been around since 1975, when it was formed as the Sarasota Community Orchestra, and its musicians (more than 60 strong now) are comprised of both pros and non-pros led by conductor Robyn Bell, all dedicated to performing popular music at low ticket prices.

The 2018-19 season commences with the orchestra’s annual salute to veterans, featuring tribute artist Tom Becker in “John Denver Coming Home,” at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at Riverview Performing Arts Center; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Neel Performing Arts Center. Discounted tickets for veterans and their families are available, and concert profits will benefit the Military Officers Association of Sarasota’s scholarship fund.

Pianist Rich Ridenour

Image: Courtesy The Pops

Piano funny man Rich Ridenour returns to the Pops with a holiday show, “Hi, I’m Rich,” joined by local singer (and second runner-up in the Ms. Florida pageant) Lauren Nielson, at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 (Riverview) and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 (Neel). Expect a sleighful of holiday favorites.

“Jersey Boys, California Girls” brings together the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons (as personified by AJ Cali and Alex Zickafoose) and the all-female Stiletto Brass Quintet, at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 (Riverview) and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 (Neel) for Valentine’s-themed shows.

The Stiletto Brass Quintet

Image: Courtesy The Pops

And lastly, “By George, We’ve Done It,” presents music from four Georges: Harrison, Michael, Gershwin and the original, George M. Cohan, sung by tribute artist Marty Scott. The season closer also offers Gershwin’s “Summertime” played by Pops concertmaster Felicia Brunelle and the famous “Rhapsody in Blue” featuring Sarasota’s Tom Purviance on piano. Those concerts are at 3 p.m. March 24 (Riverview) and 7:30 p.m. March 25 (Neel).

Marty Scott sings the songs of George Harrison

Image: Courtesy The Pops

For tickets, visit thepopsorchestra.org, or call (941) 926-7677 (POPS).

 

Filed under
The Pops Orchestra
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

🌮🌮🌮

National Taco Day, "Dine to the Nines" and More Local Dining Events

10/02/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Market Season

It's October, and You Know What That Means—Our Fall Farmers Markets Are Back

10/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Chemistry Lesson

A Love Letter to Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

10/01/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Set The Bar

10:12am Photography by Lori Sax

Preview

Pops Orchestra Season Tunes Up in November

9:47am By Kay Kipling

Top Tickets

What Do Bob Dylan and Liberace Have in Common?

10/04/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Oct. 4-10

10/04/2018 By Ilene Denton

Come Together

Arlington Park's Porchfest Turns Strangers into Neighbors

10/02/2018 By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Revere Quality House

10/01/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

Fashion & Shopping

Data

Retail Group Anticipates Rise in Holiday Spending This Year

10/04/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Women's Clothing Store Opening on Main Street

10/02/2018 By Staff

Trend Report

Seven Must-Haves For Your Dream Kitchen

09/28/2018

Deals

Original Owner Buys Back Spa

09/24/2018 By Staff

IN THE GLOW

Marketing Maven Megan Greenberg Shares Her Beauty Routine

09/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Coastal Creative

As Florida Struggles With Red Tide, Artist Brendan Coudal's New T-Shirts Remind Us Why We Love the Gulf

09/14/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

Clubhouse Improvements in The Lake Club, Preferred Builders Announced at The Founders Club and More

10/04/2018 By Staff

Construction

Builders Break Ground on New Lakewood Ranch Town Center

10/04/2018 By Staff

Deals

New Hotel Planned for 12.5-Acre Palmetto Parcel

10/04/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Joins Englewood Office

10/03/2018 By Staff

Flower Power

New to Florida Gardening? Author and Gardener Chase Landre Can Help

10/02/2018 By David Hackett

Construction

Builder Selects New Assistant Project Manager

10/02/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Set The Bar

10:12am Photography by Lori Sax

Manufacturing

Drinkware Maker Names New Chief Commercial Officer

10/04/2018 By Staff

Politics

Forum Focuses on 'Single Member Districts' for Sarasota County Commission

10/04/2018 By Staff

Environment

Conservation Nonprofit Receives $50,000 From Disney Fund

10/04/2018 By Staff

Retail

Floridian Consumer Confidence Drops Slightly

10/03/2018 By Staff

Awards

Insurance Company Named to 'Best Places to Work' List

10/03/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Health care

Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules

10/02/2018 By Staff

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Health care

Mobile Medical Clinic Offering Free Care in Bradenton Oct. 13 and 14

10/01/2018 By Staff

Fitness

YMCA Opens New CrossFit Center

09/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Recognizes Foot and Ankle Surgeon

09/26/2018 By Staff

Marketing

Healthcare Foundation Names New Communications Director

09/26/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe