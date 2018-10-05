Nonprofits
Human Services Center Hires, Promotes
The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center recently hired Andrea Lane and promoted Sarah Glendening and Charlene Altenhain.
Sarasota's Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center recently hired Andrea Lane as its receptionist and administrative assistant, promoted Sarah Glendening to communications and development specialist and promoted Charlene Altenhain to chief operating officer. The Center's campus is home to over 17 nonprofit health and human services agencies that help low-income and at-risk adults, children and families.