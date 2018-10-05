Forum for State Legislature Candidates Set for Oct. 18

The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon will feature a forum with four local candidates for state representative. Confirmed participants include District 71 candidates Tracy Pratt (a Democrat) and Will Robinson (a Republican) and District 74 candidates James Buchanan (a Republican) and Tony Mowry (a Democrat). The forum begins with check-in at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Registration is $27-$32.