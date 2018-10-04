Your Top 4 Things to Do: Oct. 4-10

Sō Percussion Image: Courtesy New Music New College

Oct. 6

New Music New College opens its 20th season of contemporary music with this renowned quartet that has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. Expect original works and 20th-century classics by the likes of John Cage, Steve Reich and Iannis Xenakis.

Sarasota Orchestra Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Oct. 5

A fun first for the Sarasota Orchestra, this one-hour concert introduces families to the orchestral experience in a casual way, with short pieces like “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” and Rossini’s “William Tell Overture.” Reserve free tickets, or simply walk up that evening; doors open at 6 p.m. Details here.

The cast of Unchained Melodies. Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

Opening Oct. 3

Florida Studio Theatre opens its winter cabaret season with a rousing celebration of the music of male harmony groups like The Drifters and the Four Tops. Through Feb. 3 in FST’s Court Cabaret.

Ringling Underground Image: Courtesy Ringling Museum of Art

Oct. 4

Soak in the beauty of the Ringling Museum’s courtyard by moonlight, dance to the music of three local bands, stop in some of the art galleries, which will stay open till 11 p.m. and—yes—even register to vote if you haven’t already (be sure to bring your Florida I.D.) at the Ringling Underground party. The fun starts at 8 p.m. Buy your tickets here.