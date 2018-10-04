Clubhouse Improvements in The Lake Club, Preferred Builders Announced at The Founders Club and More

Waterside Place Image: Courtesy Lisa Barnott

Construction is now underway at Waterside Place, the town center that will be the central hub for the new Lakewood Ranch Waterside village. The Waterside Place town center will include retail and commercial properties, apartments, restaurants and more. A farmers’ market and an 8-acre park are also planned, and the community will also be home to the new Players Centre for Performing Arts. Completion is expected in 2020. At buildout, the village of Waterside will encompass more than 5,000 homes in 12 neighborhoods spread out on 5,490 acres, with 1,425 acres of developed land and 4,065 acres of open space.

The Lake Club Grande Clubhouse Image: Courtesy The Lake Club

Lake Club Investors and Stock Development have completed multimillion-dollar renovations to the Grande Clubhouse at The Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch. The private, 20,000-square-foot clubhouse now includes a full-time concierge desk, banquet hall, lounge, yoga and steam room, multipurpose massage and treatment room, billiard and card room, and expanded fitness center. Landscaping and park improvements also have begun in the exclusive gated community, with a yoga lawn, children’s playground, fitness trail, dog park and sports courts, expected to be complete in 2019.

In addition, The Lake Club has introduced its newest enclave, Lake View Estates, with residences starting at $1 million, each with more than 3,000 square feet under air and views of the surrounding lakes. Anchor Builders, Arthur Rutenberg Homes, John Cannon Homes and Stock Signature Homes all have models in Lake View Estates.

The Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed golf course at The Founder Club. Image: Courtesy The Founders Club

Four new luxury home builders—Roy Dupois’ Anchor Builders, Lee Wetherington Homes, Nelson Homes and Nutter Custom Construction—have joined the preferred builder program in The Founders Club, the exclusive golf and social club community located east of I-75 on Fruitville Road. They will build single-family homes on select homesites, offering a variety of floor plans ranging from three to five bedrooms, in various architectural styles that seamlessly blend with the aesthetic and natural beauty of the community. Homes will offer 2,200 to more than 6,000 square feet of living space. Home and homesite packages are priced from the $900,000s to more than $5 million.

The Pembrook model at The Founders Club. Image: Courtesy London Bay Homes

Also in The Founders Club, London Bay Homes is nearing completion in October of its newest single-family model home, the Pembrook. The Pembrook has 5,527 square feet of living space, three bedrooms and four full baths, a study and bonus room for individual homebuyer customization. Located on almost a half-acre, The Pembrook model home overlooks a lake and the community’s Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed championship golf course. It is priced at $1.99 million.

The Magnolia model by Lee Wetherington Homes. Image: Courtesy Lee Wetherington Homes

Lee Wetherington Homes, exclusive builder in Cypress Glen at River Wilderness in Parrish, has begun construction there of its 2,017-square-feet Magnolia model. The furnished Magnolia model, which will open in early 2019, has two bedrooms plus a third bedroom or den, dining area, great room, two baths, and a “Florida basement” (extra space for storage). Only 47 homesites are available, 25 with a lakefront setting, in this new enclave of maintenance-free luxury homes.

The Honor model by Neal Communities. Image: Courtesy Neal Communities

Neal Communities has unveiled four new models—the Applause, Honor, Liberty 3 and Meadow Brook—at Silverleaf, its resort-style community of new homes in Parrish. Once complete, Silverleaf will feature 713 homes with home prices starting at $222,990.

Solara Homes' new townhomes at Babcock Ranch. Image: Courtesy Solara Homes

Solara Homes, the newest builder in Babcock Ranch, is now accepting contracts for new town homes in the world’s first solar-powered town, located just northeast of Fort Myers on Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31. The first phase of Solara Home’s 25 contemporary-design town homes will be located in the Lake Timber neighborhood directly in front of Lake Babcock and across from Founder’s Square. Construction will begin in November.

E/M Custom Homes has introduced its newest model, the Riverside, in Twin Rivers in Parrish. The three-bedroom, three-bath home has 2,587 square feet of living space, as well as an oversized lanai, pool area and outdoor kitchen. Prices start in the upper $300,000s. Twin Rivers is an 1,800-acre master-planned community set between Gamble Creek and the Manatee River in northeast Manatee County.