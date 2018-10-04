Forum Focuses on 'Single Member Districts' for Sarasota County Commission

The Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations is hosting a free forum on the proposal to create "single member districts" for the Sarasota County Commission, plus a panel for candidates running for the commission, on Monday, Oct. 8. The “single member” proposal would allow voters to only vote in the County Commission election in their district, rather than having all five county commissioners elected in a county-wide vote. Jack Brill and Dan Lobeck will discuss that proposal. Candidates invited to the forum include District 2 candidates Ruta Maria Jouniari (a Democrat) and Christian Ziegler (a Republican) and District 4 candidates Wesley Anne Beggs (a Democrat) and Alan Maio (a Republican). The meeting begins with social time at 6:30 p.m.; the panels begin at 7. The gathering takes place at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota.