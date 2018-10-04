Conservation Nonprofit Receives $50,000 From Disney Fund

The Tatum Sawgrass marsh Image: Glenn Gardner/G2photos

The Disney Conservation Fund recently awarded a grant to Osprey's Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to support its work to expand and connect protected lands and restore the Tatum Sawgrass marsh. Disney's two-year, $50,000 grant will help connect protected lands from the Everglades to Duette Preserve and Flatford Swamp in Manatee County, expanding and connecting habitat for the Florida panther and other imperiled species in Southwest Florida. The Disney Conservation Fund has distributed more than $75 million to nonprofits since 1995.