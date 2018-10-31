Local Nursing Homes Named to Magazine's List of the Nation's Best

The Sarasota Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Image: Courtesy Kim Savage

Four area nursing homes were recently named to U.S. News & World Report's list of best nursing homes. The area's top nursing homes, according to the magazine, are the Sarasota Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Bay Village of Sarasota, Glenridge on Palmer Ranch and Life Care Center of Sarasota. To compile the list, the publication examined data collected and published by the federal government and analyzed each facility based on the quality of both short- and long-term care.