New Art Gallery Opens Saturday

Gaze Modern director, curator and artist Tim Jaeger Image: Courtesy gazemodern.com

Gaze Modern, a new art gallery, is opening to the public this weekend at 340 Central Ave., Sarasota, with an inaugural exhibition titled Color + Content that will feature the work of Taylor Robenalt and Polly Johnson. The gallery will feature revolving exhibitions of local and regional emerging and mid-career artists, as well as group exhibitions and collaborative participatory projects. The staff includes director, curator and artist Tim Jaeger; preparator and artist Zachary Gilliland; and gallery assistant Shelley Travis. An opening reception for Color + Content takes place 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Normal gallery hours are 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment.