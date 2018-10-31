Deals
Company Wins Contract to Build Quay Infrastructure
Jon F. Swift Construction was recently awarded the contract to build the utility infrastructure for Quay Sarasota by GreenPointe Holdings. This phase of the project will include all underground utilities, such as water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and electricity. The project also includes all curbs, sidewalks and roadways for future development. Construction is planned for completion in summer 2019. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, part of the Quay project, are currently under construction, as well.