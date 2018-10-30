New College Foundation Names New Associate Vice President

Kimberly Vickers Image: Courtesy Ann Comer-Woods

The New College Foundation, the fundraising arm of New College of Florida, recently hired Kimberly Vickers as associate vice president of advancement and associate director of the foundation. She was most recently senior director of alumnae relations for her alma mater, Agnes Scott College, in Decatur, Georgia, and previously served as the associate director of admissions and alumni relations for Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.