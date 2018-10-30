This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

Through Saturday, Nov. 3

On Halloween night, participate in Oak & Stone’s Halloween Costume Contest at 8 p.m. On Thursday, a home brewers' contest will take place and the winner will be announced at the Live Music Fest featuring The Expendables on Saturday.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Returning for its 10th year, Fright Night is hosted by St. Armands Circle and Sarasota High School. The Circle will be transformed into a Halloween destination, with decorations, spirited store fronts and Halloween characters. Come enjoy the restaurants that St. Armands Circle has to offer and bring your children to trick-or-treat around the Circle. Also, the Sarasota High School Theatre Department will perform “Thriller” around 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Marina Jack hosts this Halloween shindig from 7 to 10 p.m., with prizes for best costume, one free drink ticket per guest in costume and Rock Lee performing in the piano bar.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Each Thursday, Art Ovation Hotel celebrates a different combination of international wines, food and music. This week’s nation will be Italy. Enjoy three featured wines, an appetizer and live guitar by Erol Ozsever, while learning about each selection from wine expert Kelly Fried. Tickets are $35 per person.

Saturday, Nov. 3

The Sarasota location of Catrinas Tacos and Tequila Bar hosts the seventh annual Dia de Los Muertos Festival. From 5 to 11 p.m., enjoy Aztec dancers, face painting by Primadonnsky and a special pozole menu. There will also be $4 house tequila shots, $6 Coronas and a costume contest.

Saturday, Nov. 3

This free festival will feature food, bounce houses, family entertainment, face painting, a festival marketplace, local nonprofits and more.