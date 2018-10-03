Insurance Company Named to 'Best Places to Work' List

FCCI Insurance Group CEO Craig Johnson Image: Fred Lopez

Sarasota's FCCI Insurance Group was recently named to the Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow. Founded in 1959, FCCI is a business insurance company that provides commercial insurance products to agency partners and policyholders in 19 states and the District of Columbia.