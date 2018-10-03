Floridian Consumer Confidence Drops Slightly

Consumer confidence among Floridians dropped slightly in September, according to new survey results released by the University of Florida's Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The bureau's consumer sentiment index dropped by one-tenth of a point between August and September, from 98.6 to 98.5. The index also declined between July and August. Attitudes toward personal finances were mixed in September, according to the survey. Floridians’ perception of their personal financial situations now, when compared with a year ago, showed the greatest increase in September, rising four points, from 88.8 to 92.8. Opinions as to whether now is a good time to buy a big-ticket household item such as an appliance, meanwhile, tumbled by 6.6 points.