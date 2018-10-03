  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Retail

Floridian Consumer Confidence Drops Slightly

The University of Florida's consumer sentiment index dropped by one-tenth of a point between August and September.

By Staff 10/3/2018 at 9:00am

Image: Pixabay

Consumer confidence among Floridians dropped slightly in September, according to new survey results released by the University of Florida's Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The bureau's consumer sentiment index dropped by one-tenth of a point between August and September, from 98.6 to 98.5. The index also declined between July and AugustAttitudes toward personal finances were mixed in September, according to the survey. Floridians’ perception of their personal financial situations now, when compared with a year ago, showed the greatest increase in September, rising four points, from 88.8 to 92.8. Opinions as to whether now is a good time to buy a big-ticket household item such as an appliance, meanwhile, tumbled by 6.6 points.

Filed under
research, data, Biz Daily, University of Florida, shopping, retail
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Taste the Tropics

Sarasota is a Paradise for Fruit Growing, Fruit Cooking and Fruit Eating

4:29pm By Scott Mahler

Taste the Tropics

Nine Fruiting Trees and Plants for the Florida Home

11:06am By Staff

Taste the Tropics

Mad for Mangoes? Plant These Trees and Enjoy Them All Year

10:54am By Ilene Denton

Taste the Tropics

Four Tropical Salads to Try

10:50am By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Round two

With the NFL Playoffs Looming, a Former Venice High Football Star Hopes for More Super Bowl Magic

2:04pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory's Ghosts Makes for a Long, Strange Trip

1:34pm By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Jan. 3-9

11:32am By Ilene Denton

Get Real

Ringling College’s Fashion Photography Exhibit Challenges the Industry’s Notions of Beauty

11:27am By Kay Kipling

Under the Influence

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/02/2019 By Megan McDonald and David Hackett

Music Man

Sean Daniel’s Guitar Licks and Lessons are Reaching Millions

01/02/2019 By David Hackett

Fashion & Shopping

Get Real

Ringling College’s Fashion Photography Exhibit Challenges the Industry’s Notions of Beauty

11:27am By Kay Kipling

Retail

Florida Consumer Confidence Rises

01/02/2019 By Staff

Trend Report

2019's Color of the Year Is Living Coral—Here's How to Wear It

12/31/2018 By Heather Saba

New Year, New You

Make 2019 Your Best Year Yet With These Four Fab Finds

12/26/2018 By Megan McDonald

Chic in Sarasota

2019 Is the Year of the Headband

12/21/2018 By Heather Saba

Health

New Wellness Spa Opens

12/20/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Hot 'Hoods

Old, New, Enormous and Tiny, Here are Five Neighborhoods Where Everything’s About to Change

01/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

West Villages Mirrors the Way We Live Now

01/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

Laurel Park is Sarasota's Most Charming Downtown Neighborhood

01/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

It's Water, Water Everywhere at Waterside at Lakewood Ranch

01/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

The Rosemary District is a Hipster Haven

01/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

Is Parrish the New 'Center of the Universe'?

01/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Taste the Tropics

Sarasota is a Paradise for Fruit Growing, Fruit Cooking and Fruit Eating

4:29pm By Scott Mahler

Taste the Tropics

Nine Fruiting Trees and Plants for the Florida Home

11:06am By Staff

Squeezed

Battered By Disease and Storms, Florida Citrus Growers Hope 2019 Is a Better Year

10:58am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Taste the Tropics

Mad for Mangoes? Plant These Trees and Enjoy Them All Year

10:54am By Ilene Denton

Taste the Tropics

The Coconut Palm is a Universal Symbol of the Tropics

10:41am Photography by Scott Mahler

Taste the Tropics

Turn Your Backyard into a Paradise of Tropical Fruit

10:37am By Scott Mahler

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

12/06/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe