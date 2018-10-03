Education Foundation President Accepted Into State Leadership Program

Jennifer Vigne Image: Courtesy Jennifer Sams

Education Foundation of Sarasota County president Jennifer Vigne was recently accepted into Leadership Florida’s Education Class IV program. Over eight months, class members will focus on opportunities and challenges associated with elevating Florida’s public education. Vigne joins a roster that includes superintendents, school board members, business partners and other public officials from around the state. Vigne has been president of the Education Foundation since 2015 and has over 25 years of combined education, nonprofit and corporate work experience.