  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant Review

Speaks Clam Bar Braved Red Tide to Emerge as the Best New 'Bar' on St. Armands Circle

By Cooper Levey-Baker 10/29/2018 at 10:11am Published in the November 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Speaks Clam Bar's Prohibition-themed bar

Image: Jennifer Soos

Years in the making, Speaks Clam Bar opened on St. Armands Circle, just a short walk from the sands of Lido Beach, right in the middle of summer’s dreadful red tide bloom. That put a halt to the tourist foot traffic that every shop and restaurant on the Circle needs.

“Everybody felt the effects of red tide,” says Natalia Levey, who co-owns the restaurant with her brother-in-law, Jeff Levey. August and September are slow months for local restaurants anyway; the smell of dead fish wafting from the beaches made a bad situation worse. Levey looks on the bright side. She says her staff spent the slow weeks familiarizing themselves with their equipment and the menu, so that once red tide lifted and season started, they would be ready.

Speaks' superb twist on the traditional Manhattan.

Image: Jennifer Soos

 

Speaks used to house the restaurants Cork and later, Tokyo. The Leveys purchased the property five years ago, with what Natalia calls “grandiose plans” to upgrade the space. It ended up taking them years to remodel. While waiting, the owners found another property in Lakewood Ranch and jumped on it. They opened the first Speaks there in July 2017.

Walking into the St. Armands location, you understand why design and construction took so long. The space has been thoroughly overhauled, with a snazzy, speakeasy-themed bar up front. (Hence the name Speaks.) Silver, black and white booths and high-tops are spread around the first floor. The upper story contains a second bar, a sprawling kitchen and a patio where you can sit and watch the evening storm clouds roll in.

Both Speaks locations are an homage to Italian-American clam bars that specialize in raw and steamed shellfish and straightforward seafood pastas dressed with umami-rich tomato sauces. Levey, who was born in Moscow, says she was exposed to the tradition through her husband’s family, which lives on Long Island. “As kids, they would always go to Italian clam bars,” Levey says. “It has such a special appeal.”

Steamed Ipswich clams

Image: Jennifer Soos

The Speaks menu sticks close to clam bar customs. The first item listed: a dozen raw clams ($9), followed by a variety of other appetizers heavy on oysters, shrimp and crab. A plate of steamed Ipswich clams ($14) comes in a small foil package, with small bowls of broth and melted butter on the side. You can skip the butter. It’s the broth that enlivens the flavor of the soft-shell clams, which, unfortunately, still had grit in them when they arrived at the table.

Speaks' cioppino

Image: Jennifer Soos 

The restaurant’s cioppino ($22) is a solid take on the San Francisco classic, with a filling selection of mussels, clams, shrimp and cod in a rust-red tomato broth that’s perfect for sopping up with Speaks’ toasty-warm bread. A plate of grilled shrimp ($18), drizzled with a basic pesto and balsamic vinegar, is unimaginative.

Overall, the food is good, although probably not enough to impress fans of O.G. Brooklyn Italian clam bars. What will bring you back is the bar, the best on St. Armands Circle right now. With its Prohibition-era theme, the drink menu is a Murderer’s Row of well-executed booze-forward throwbacks. The Penicillin ($11) includes two types of Scotch, lemon juice, a ginger and honey syrup and a nugget of spicy candied ginger. It’s delicious. The Manhattan Beach ($11), meanwhile, is thick and syrupy—a subtle twist on a classic Manhattan thanks to the addition of Grand Marnier and Combier. The bar is a great place to escape to, whether or not red tide is still raging outside.

Speaks Clam Bar | 29 N. Boulevard of Presidents, Sarasota | (941) 232-7633

Filed under
st. armands circle, seafood
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Bowled Over

Poke Is All the Rage Right Now. But What Is It?

10/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Crust University

Baker & Wife Chef Isaac Correa Offers Tips on Home Pizza-Making

10/29/2018 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

Speaks Clam Bar Braved Red Tide to Emerge as the Best New 'Bar' on St. Armands Circle

10/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Lunches

Hungry on University Parkway? Here's Where to Fill Your Belly

10/26/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

A Sneak Peek at Asolo Rep's The Music Man

10/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

The Next Stage

Big Moves are Coming for Three Performing Arts Groups

10/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Spotlight

Castro Coleman Headlines This Year's Bradenton Blues Festival

10/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

A Gentleman’s Guide to a Quick Costume Change

Adrienne Webber’s Costume Shop is Florida Studio Theatre’s Best-Kept Secret

10/29/2018 By Giulia Heyward

The Artful Child

7 Great Arts Experiences for Kids

10/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Talk to Me

Highlights of the 2018-2019 Lecture Season

10/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

IN THE GLOW

Author, Blogger and Philanthropist Sheba Matheu Shares Her Beauty Routine

10/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Better Beauty

Five Must-Have Clean Beauty Products That Will Green Your Routine

10/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Meet The Team

Meet Heather Saba, Our New Fashion Blogger

10/26/2018 By Megan McDonald

Best of Sarasota 2019

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2019!

10/25/2018

Forever Beauty

Skincare Pioneer Tata Harper on Why Natural Products Matter

10/24/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Lunch, Lecture & Gems

Meet Acclaimed Jewelry Designer Mish Tworkowski of Mish New York Next Week at Selby Gardens

10/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Florida Still Tops in the U.S. for Foreign Home Buyers

10/29/2018 By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Sanderling Beach Club Cabanas

10/29/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

Mod World

This Year's Sarasota MOD Weekend Celebrates Architect Paul Rudolph

10/29/2018 Edited by Ilene Denton

Real estate

Realtor Joins Longboat Key Office

10/26/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Down

10/25/2018 By Staff

Housing Hope

Three New Affordable Projects Address Sarasota’s Workforce Housing Dilemma

10/25/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

News & City Life

Retail

Americans' Holiday Spending Expected to Top $1,000 on Average

10/29/2018 By Staff

Civics

Sarasota Citizens' Academy Returns in January

10/29/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Mote Marine Oceanic Evening 2018

10/29/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Mod World

This Year's Sarasota MOD Weekend Celebrates Architect Paul Rudolph

10/29/2018 Edited by Ilene Denton

Come Together

Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee Will Hold a Vigil for Those Killed at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue

10/28/2018 By Staff

Best Lunches

The Real History of the Cuban Sandwich

10/26/2018 By Scott Mahler

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Company Launches New Line of CBD Products

10/29/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dermatology Practice Breaks Ground on New Expansion

10/26/2018 By Staff

Totally Smitten

Pip and Grow's Cardboard Bassinet Boxes Help Babies Sleep Safely

10/25/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health care

Ear Research Foundation Hires New Scientist

10/24/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Performs Record Number of Heart Surgeries

10/16/2018 By Staff

Aging

New Assisted Living Community Holds Open House

10/11/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe