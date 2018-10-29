  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Civics

Sarasota Citizens' Academy Returns in January

The eight-week course teaches participants how municipal government operates through interactive learning sessions with a different city department each week.

By Staff 10/29/2018 at 10:40am

Image: Pexels

The City of Sarasota is currently accepting application for its 2019 Citizens' Academy, an eight-week educational course that teaches participants how municipal government operates through interactive learning sessions with a different city department each week. Participants will see how the city's Utilities Department treats and maintains healthy drinking water, learn what it takes to operate city parks, get a hands-on demonstration from the Sarasota Police Department and more. Most Academy sessions take place 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 24. Space is limited to 25 people. Apply online before Friday, Dec. 14.

Filed under
Biz Daily, Leadership, education, politics, City of Sarasota
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Bowled Over

Poke Is All the Rage Right Now. But What Is It?

10/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Crust University

Baker & Wife Chef Isaac Correa Offers Tips on Home Pizza-Making

10/29/2018 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

Speaks Clam Bar Braved Red Tide to Emerge as the Best New 'Bar' on St. Armands Circle

10/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Lunches

Hungry on University Parkway? Here's Where to Fill Your Belly

10/26/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

A Sneak Peek at Asolo Rep's The Music Man

10/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

The Next Stage

Big Moves are Coming for Three Performing Arts Groups

10/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Spotlight

Castro Coleman Headlines This Year's Bradenton Blues Festival

10/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

A Gentleman’s Guide to a Quick Costume Change

Adrienne Webber’s Costume Shop is Florida Studio Theatre’s Best-Kept Secret

10/29/2018 By Giulia Heyward

The Artful Child

7 Great Arts Experiences for Kids

10/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Talk to Me

Highlights of the 2018-2019 Lecture Season

10/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

IN THE GLOW

Author, Blogger and Philanthropist Sheba Matheu Shares Her Beauty Routine

10/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Better Beauty

Five Must-Have Clean Beauty Products That Will Green Your Routine

10/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Meet The Team

Meet Heather Saba, Our New Fashion Blogger

10/26/2018 By Megan McDonald

Best of Sarasota 2019

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2019!

10/25/2018

Forever Beauty

Skincare Pioneer Tata Harper on Why Natural Products Matter

10/24/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Lunch, Lecture & Gems

Meet Acclaimed Jewelry Designer Mish Tworkowski of Mish New York Next Week at Selby Gardens

10/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Florida Still Tops in the U.S. for Foreign Home Buyers

10/29/2018 By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Sanderling Beach Club Cabanas

10/29/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

Mod World

This Year's Sarasota MOD Weekend Celebrates Architect Paul Rudolph

10/29/2018 Edited by Ilene Denton

Real estate

Realtor Joins Longboat Key Office

10/26/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Down

10/25/2018 By Staff

Housing Hope

Three New Affordable Projects Address Sarasota’s Workforce Housing Dilemma

10/25/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

News & City Life

Retail

Americans' Holiday Spending Expected to Top $1,000 on Average

10/29/2018 By Staff

Civics

Sarasota Citizens' Academy Returns in January

10/29/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Mote Marine Oceanic Evening 2018

10/29/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Mod World

This Year's Sarasota MOD Weekend Celebrates Architect Paul Rudolph

10/29/2018 Edited by Ilene Denton

Come Together

Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee Will Hold a Vigil for Those Killed at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue

10/28/2018 By Staff

Best Lunches

The Real History of the Cuban Sandwich

10/26/2018 By Scott Mahler

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Company Launches New Line of CBD Products

10/29/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dermatology Practice Breaks Ground on New Expansion

10/26/2018 By Staff

Totally Smitten

Pip and Grow's Cardboard Bassinet Boxes Help Babies Sleep Safely

10/25/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health care

Ear Research Foundation Hires New Scientist

10/24/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Performs Record Number of Heart Surgeries

10/16/2018 By Staff

Aging

New Assisted Living Community Holds Open House

10/11/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe