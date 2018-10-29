Sarasota Citizens' Academy Returns in January

The City of Sarasota is currently accepting application for its 2019 Citizens' Academy, an eight-week educational course that teaches participants how municipal government operates through interactive learning sessions with a different city department each week. Participants will see how the city's Utilities Department treats and maintains healthy drinking water, learn what it takes to operate city parks, get a hands-on demonstration from the Sarasota Police Department and more. Most Academy sessions take place 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 24. Space is limited to 25 people. Apply online before Friday, Dec. 14.