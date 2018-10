Sanderling Beach Club cabanas Image: John Pirman

The Sanderling Beach Club Cabanas, 25 in all, were designed in 1952 by famed architect Paul Rudolph and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The rooflines of bent plywood resemble waves, a serene complement to Siesta Key’s gentle surf. Rudolph and his work will be celebrated Nov. 9-11 during the Sarasota Architectural Foundation’s Sarasota MOD Weekend.