Americans' Holiday Spending Expected to Top $1,000 on Average

American consumers plan to spend an average of $1,007 during this year's holiday season, 4.1 percent higher than last year's spending, according to new survey results published by the National Retail Federation. Consumers will spend in three main categories: gifts ($638 on average); food, decorations, flowers and greeting cards ($215 on average); and other purchases to take advantage of deals and promotions ($155 on average). More than half of survey respondents (55 percent) said they would shop online this year.