Goodwill Manasota Launches Financial Literacy App

From left to right: Goodwill Manasota's Pavitra Ciavardone, SunTrust's Tim Schar and Goodwill Manasota's Gray Videnka Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

With the support of a $10,000 grant from The SunTrust Foundation, Goodwill Manasota recently launched an app called Show Me the Good Money that helps users learn to manage personal finances and transition from poverty to economic independence. The app focuses on managing a checkbook, accumulating wealth and managing savings and helps users better understand the consequences of their financial decisions. The free app is available at the Google Play store by searching “Show Me the Good Money.”