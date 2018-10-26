Dermatology Practice Breaks Ground on New Expansion

The site of the O’Donoghue Dermatology expansion Image: Courtesy Alice Fernandez-Krawczyk

Sarasota's O’Donoghue Dermatology recently broke ground on the second phase of an expansion that began in 2013 with the addition of a phototherapy room, two new patient rooms, an on-premise sterilization lab, a new physician assistant office and a larger reception area. The practice's office will now grow by another 3,000 square feet and the expansion will include a relaxation room, a laser operating suite and an aesthetician suite. The expansion is scheduled to be completed next February.