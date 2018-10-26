Health care
Dermatology Practice Breaks Ground on New Expansion
O’Donoghue Dermatology's office will grow by another 3,000 square feet.
Sarasota's O’Donoghue Dermatology recently broke ground on the second phase of an expansion that began in 2013 with the addition of a phototherapy room, two new patient rooms, an on-premise sterilization lab, a new physician assistant office and a larger reception area. The practice's office will now grow by another 3,000 square feet and the expansion will include a relaxation room, a laser operating suite and an aesthetician suite. The expansion is scheduled to be completed next February.