Weekend Planner
Your Top 5 Things to Do: Oct. 25-31
Selby Gardens Spooktacular, season openers at the Opera and Ballet, and more.
Sarasota Ballet Season Opener
Oct. 26-28
Aaron Copland’s joyous Appalachian Spring, originally choreographed by Martha Graham, opens Sarasota Ballet’s 2018-19 season—a company premiere. On the program, too, are Ricardo Graziano’s Symphony of Sorrows and Russian ballerina Galina Samsova’s version of the Spanish-themed Paquita. Five performances at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
The Barber of Seville
Opening Oct. 26
If you know only operatic work, chances are it’s Figaro’s Aria from Rossini’s classic comic opera. A fun way to start the Sarasota Opera’s 60th anniversary season. Five additional performances through Nov. 11.
Key Chorale Chamber Singers: American Roots: Digging Deeper
Oct. 27
Sounds like an all-Appalachia weekend with this concert of American roots music, including the world premiere of three pieces Key Chorale commissioned from Nashville composer Keith Christopher using choir, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, guitar, piano and string bass. Selections from O Brother, Where Art Thou?, too.
Sarasota Celtic Music Festival at Benderson Park
Oct. 26-27
The nonprofit New World Celts invite you to eat, drink, dance and make merry at this third annual outdoor party. Bring your kilt—and your lawn chair.
Selby Gardens Spooktacular
Oct. 28
More Halloween fun for families Sunday morning at Selby Gardens. Come in costume for pumpkin painting, seed planting and a mad scientist experiment center for older kids. Bring your trick or treat bag to collect goodies.
Family
Special Events