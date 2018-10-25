Your Top 5 Things to Do: Oct. 25-31

Katelyn May in Martha Graham's Appalachian Spring. Image: Frank Atura

Oct. 26-28

Aaron Copland’s joyous Appalachian Spring, originally choreographed by Martha Graham, opens Sarasota Ballet’s 2018-19 season—a company premiere. On the program, too, are Ricardo Graziano’s Symphony of Sorrows and Russian ballerina Galina Samsova’s version of the Spanish-themed Paquita. Five performances at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Opening Oct. 26

If you know only operatic work, chances are it’s Figaro’s Aria from Rossini’s classic comic opera. A fun way to start the Sarasota Opera’s 60th anniversary season. Five additional performances through Nov. 11.

Mandolin player Mark Robertson-Tessi Image: Courtesy Key Chorale

Oct. 27

Sounds like an all-Appalachia weekend with this concert of American roots music, including the world premiere of three pieces Key Chorale commissioned from Nashville composer Keith Christopher using choir, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, guitar, piano and string bass. Selections from O Brother, Where Art Thou?, too.

Oct. 26-27

The nonprofit New World Celts invite you to eat, drink, dance and make merry at this third annual outdoor party. Bring your kilt—and your lawn chair.

Selby Gardens Spooktacular Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Oct. 28

More Halloween fun for families Sunday morning at Selby Gardens. Come in costume for pumpkin painting, seed planting and a mad scientist experiment center for older kids. Bring your trick or treat bag to collect goodies.