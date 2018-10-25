Snook Image: Shutterstock

Want to help an iconic Florida species devastated by red tide? Adopt a snook. Because snook breed during the summer, this year’s red tide was catastrophic for the local population. While researchers don’t have an exact number of how many were killed, many of the dead snook that were found were full of eggs, which means long-term damage to the population. In response to the disaster, the Coastal Conservation Association Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Mote Marine are launching a two-year initiative to help Southwest Florida’s snook population rebound. The coalition plans to raise and release 10,000 juvenile snook starting next April. To pay for the $440,000 program, the organizations are hunting for locals willing to pay $100 to “adopt” a fish. New fish parents will receive updates on the snook that their donation supports. To claim yours, visit ccaflorida.org.