  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Do Walls Work?

Understanding the Immigration Crisis

New College human geography professor Ilaria Giglioli on how we got where we are today and what our future might look like.

By Isaac Eger 10/25/2018 at 12:36pm Published in the November 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Image: Dan Page/TheISpot.com

Growing up in Italy in the 1990s, Ilaria Giglioli remembers watching TV and seeing boatloads of people from North Africa crossing the Mediterranean Sea into Europe. “You’d see the refugees in shipwrecks,” she says. “That’s where you could trace the origins of my interest in migration.” Giglioli, a professor of human geography at New College of Florida, studies the movement of people throughout the world. “As a geographer, the essence of what we do is look at the natural and social landscape and wonder how they came to be,” she says. We asked Giglioli to help us understand the immigration crisis, how we got where we are today and what our future might look like.

What do you study?

I focus on three things: borders, nation-states and migration. What are the forces that create change? And how do things change?

What’s an example of something that changes?

Borders as we know them now are pretty recent. For instance, in 19th-century sub-Saharan Africa, you had borders that were traced across territories where people had crossed for years and across which community and family links exist. The borders on the map today have little to do with the social reality on the ground. We look at places like France and England as though they have always existed, but this is not true. Until 100 years ago, people living in those territories didn’t consider themselves to be a part of it.

Are borders different today?

Borders are more established and fortified now. The U.S.-Mexico border came into existence in 1848 at the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. For a long time, this border was extremely permeable, and it wasn’t until the 20th century that an organized border patrol was created to prevent people from crossing. A lot of countries, up until the 1970s, didn’t have strong border enforcement. We are familiar with the immigration issues in the U.S. and the European Union, but we are seeing a proliferation of walls in other parts of the world. India is building a wall with Bangladesh; Morocco is building a wall with the Western Sahara.

Why the increase? Are people naturally hostile to people who are seen as “others”?

I’m somewhat skeptical of ideas of human nature. People are very much products of the societies that they live in.”

Then what is causing anti-immigrant sentiment, not just here, but in Europe as well?

What you see in common is a feeling of economic insecurity. The debate around immigration takes precedence over more structural discussions about the state of the economy and inequality. There’s no solidarity with a worker in the U.S. and a worker in Mexico. Both are suffering from the same kind of economic inequality. Instead, a reactionary politics takes over and there is a desire to keep others out. A lot of this anti-immigration sentiment has nothing to do with the act of immigration itself. Seeing the border fortified gives people some sense that, ‘Oh, my country as I’ve always known it is still there.'

Do walls work?

Fortifications do little to stop immigration. What it does do is make the journey a lot more dangerous. The Missing Migrants Database documents cases of migrants who die crossing borders. The most dangerous is the Mediterranean border—there were 1,500 deaths so far in 2018. The U.S.-Mexico border is the second most dangerous with 294 deaths. 

Are there more migrants today?

There is an unprecedented number of refugees today who are fleeing violence. But in terms of actual migrants, people who are living outside their original country of birth, they only make up about 3 percent of the world’s population. It has not dramatically increased over the past 30 years. People consistently overestimate the percentage of immigrants in their countries by 20 percentage points. Mexican immigration is a lot lower than it was in 2009. The economic incentives of crossing the border are less because the Mexican economy is doing better. There’s a perception that migrants go somewhere and then will rely on welfare. That’s completely wrong. People migrate because there are opportunities. If there aren’t, they don’t go.

Should we have open borders?

You don’t have to give up the concept of borders. You could regulate [border crossings] through work visas.

What is the future of the U.S.-Mexico border and anti-immigration attitudes?

Bear in mind, large sections of the U.S.-Mexico border have a wall in place. It dates back to the early 1990s when California had a lot of anti-immigrant sentiment when the state was going through an economic recession. In the mid-’90s, the state passed legislation banning access to public education  for undocumented migrants. It was  later deemed unconstitutional. Now, California is very favorable toward migrants. A lot of second-generation people [of Mexican parents] who grew up there are in politics and professional positions. In one or two generations we can transform our community and reimagine it so there’s space for everyone. The way to make change is to have people who are affected by these policies directly and indirectly engage in the debate.

Filed under
education, politics, Immigration
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Best Lunches

10 Killer Sandwiches

10/25/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

People's choice

Lila Ranked One of the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America

10/25/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Best of Sarasota 2019

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2019!

10/25/2018

Fall Foodie Fun

Eat Local Week Rolls On, Mummies Visit the Farmers Market and More

10/23/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Closing Credits

Sarasota's Iconic Video Renaissance Closes Its Doors

10/25/2018 By Isaac Eger

And the Award Goes To...

Another Ringling College Student Wins an Oscar

10/25/2018 By Susan Burns

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Oct. 25-31

10/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

Words with Friends

Sarah Gerard Wants to Build a Literary Community in Sarasota

10/25/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Best of Sarasota 2019

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2019!

10/25/2018

From the Editor

From the Editor: The Restorative Tonic of the Arts

10/25/2018 By Susan Burns

Fashion & Shopping

Best of Sarasota 2019

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2019!

10/25/2018

Forever Beauty

Skincare Pioneer Tata Harper on Why Natural Products Matter

10/24/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Lunch, Lecture & Gems

Meet Acclaimed Jewelry Designer Mish Tworkowski of Mish New York Next Week at Selby Gardens

10/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Style

Jewelry Company Launches New Website, Adds New Products to Collection

10/11/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Here's How Attorney Deborah Blue Maintains Her Classic Beauty

10/09/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Animal Instincts

Model, Agent, and Producer Eugenia Melian On Her New Novel Wildchilds

10/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Down

10/25/2018 By Staff

Housing Hope

Three New Affordable Projects Address Sarasota’s Workforce Housing Dilemma

10/25/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Best of Sarasota 2019

Vote for the Best of Sarasota 2019!

10/25/2018

Real estate

North Port Real Estate Summit Returns Nov. 9

10/24/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Homes Sales Up

10/19/2018 By Staff

Construction

Number of Housing Starts Drops

10/18/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Mr. Chatterbox

Who Exactly is Disgraced Political Candidate Melissa Howard?

10/25/2018 By Robert Plunket

What I've Learned

Venice Resident David Crane Pioneered Closed Captioning

10/25/2018 By David Hackett

Article

Pine View Grad Minnah Stein Helps Educate Fellow Students About Sexual Assault

10/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fish Wish

Want to Help an Iconic Florida Species Devastated by Red Tide? Adopt a Snook

10/25/2018 By Jonathan Davide-Goodman

Housing Hope

Three New Affordable Projects Address Sarasota’s Workforce Housing Dilemma

10/25/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Closing Credits

Sarasota's Iconic Video Renaissance Closes Its Doors

10/25/2018 By Isaac Eger

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Totally Smitten

Pip and Grow's Cardboard Bassinet Boxes Help Babies Sleep Safely

10/25/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health care

Ear Research Foundation Hires New Scientist

10/24/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Performs Record Number of Heart Surgeries

10/16/2018 By Staff

Aging

New Assisted Living Community Holds Open House

10/11/2018 By Staff

Health care

Coalition Aims to Make Sarasota a 'Dementia Caring' Community

10/08/2018 By Staff

Health care

Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules

10/02/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe