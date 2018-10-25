Lila Ranked One of the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America

Lila was recently named Sarasota Magazine's Best New Breakfast spot Image: Chad Spencer

Plant eaters, rejoice! With the growing number of individuals saying no to meat, and yes, please, to more greens, plant-based eating is having a moment. Just ask Lila. The vegan-friendly downtown restaurant was recently listed as one of OpenTable's 50 Best Vegetarian Restaurants in America.

OpenTable is an online restaurant reservation service that lets users reserve tables at restaurants across the country. According to OpenTable, more than 12 million verified reviews from over 28,000 restaurants were collected between Sept. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2018. Those reviews contributed to a restaurant's "overall" score, which the site used to whittle down restaurants to a smaller pool that they then combed through to find restaurants where "vegan" and "vegetarian" were listed as special features. Lila was one of four restaurants in Florida to get a shout-out, alongside Farmer's Table in Boca Raton, Planta in Miami Beach and Ulele in Tampa. Earlier this year, Forbes reported that an increasing number of millennials are choosing to forego meat entirely.